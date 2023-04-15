Deepika Padukone Admits Being '12th Pass', Not Going To College In Old Viral Video; Watch

Deepika Padukone found a spot on the list of trends on Saturday after an old video of the actress talking about her qualifications resurfaced on the internet. Deepika, who is riding high on the success of her recent release Pathaan, is one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood. In the throwback clip, she is seen spilling beans on what it takes to reach new heights in showbiz and happens to end up revealing that she is “just 12th pass". The video reportedly goes back to 2017, when Deepika marked her attendance at the book launch of Hema Malini’s biography Beyond The Dream Girl.

Deepika Padukone was talking about the mantra of success when she claimed that it requires “sacrifices and extreme dedication" and revealed that she “hasn’t gone to college". In the now-viral video, Deepika can be heard saying, “You know like I said there are sacrifices. You have to be extremely dedicated. For example, I haven’t gone to college."

The video further showed the actress detailing how she tried to complete her degree, but wasn’t able to keep up to it because of her work. “I finished my 11th and 12th. And even during my 11th and 12th, I just about managed to finish because I was already a very successful model by that time and I was based in Bangalore. But I used to keep travelling to Mumbai and Delhi for work. And I couldn’t keep up," she added.

“I tried to do one year of my degree through college. I couldn’t do that. Then I tried to do distance education. I couldn’t complete that as well. So, I am just 12th pass," Deepika concluded. Watch the viral video here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, which emerged as the highest earner of Bollywood of all time. Deepika was seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the film, which also stars Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia in crucial roles. The movie hit the theatres this year in January.

Next, Deepika will be seen in Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi actioner Project K, which will also feature Prabhas and megastar Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. The multi-starrer movie boasts an ensemble cast including Dulquer Salmaan, Disha Patani and Gaurav Chopra, among others. Other than this, Deepika also has Siddharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.

