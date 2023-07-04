Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt Fans Wage War Over Bengali Look in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Karan Johar released the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer and Alia Bhatt’s Bengali look has become the talk of the town already. In the film, which also stars Ranveer Singh in the lead, Alia plays the role of a Delhi-based Bengali girl named Rani. For the film, Alia has been styled in beautiful sarees, jhumkas and in bindis. The look prompted comparisons with Deepika Padukone’s looks in Piku (2015).

For the unversed, Deepika also played a Bengali girl in the Shoojit Sircar-directorial. As soon as the RRKPK trailer dropped, fans began comparing the looks and taking sides. A thread comparing Alia and Deepika’s look on Reddit has fans of both actresses picking sides.

Many users sided with Deepika, saying that they liked her look better. “Dp in piku was something else.she was raw and natural," a comment read. “I am not Bengali and not sure about Deepika’s accent but in that movie, it felt like she did a pretty good job playing someone who grew up in Delhi with Bengali roots. Her make up looked flawless and she didn’t always look ‘made up,'" added another.

“Deepika nailed it with Piku. Never for once did I doubt her Bengaliness. She was so subtle while Alia is OTT as usual. Styling, dialogues everything OTT. Alia on the other hand nailed it with Sakina. The yelling worked well there," a third user wrote. “Alia should have added a little bit of Bengali accent to her dialogues," added a fourth user.

However, fans on Instagram and Twitter approved of Alia’s portrayal of a Bengali girl in the trailer. “@aliaabhatt is looking more beautiful and hotter than ever before," a user wrote. "