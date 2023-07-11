Deepika Padukone-Backed Startup Shuts Down, Downsized To Seed Business; Here's What We Know

FrontRow, an education platform supported by celebrities like Deepika Padukone and Raftaar, has shut down its operations after laying off 75% of its workforce. Co-founder Ishaan Preet Singh confirmed the news, stating that the company officially ceased regular operations on June 30. Singh mentioned that they are exploring options for potential purchase agreements of the platform and its team, while also considering the possibility of returning the capital. The board will make a decision on the future course of action in the upcoming months. Following the layoffs in October of the previous year, FrontRow downsized to a seed business with approximately 35 employees, Singh added.

Deepika Padukone, known for her entrepreneurial spirit, founded KA Enterprises in 2014 to invest in consumer-focused start-ups. Alongside her business ventures, Deepika has recently gained popularity in the skincare industry and enjoys a good fan base.