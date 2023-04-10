Deepika Padukone Calls Anushka Sharma, Katrina 'Friend' in Viral Video; Karan Johar Has 'Mean' Reply

Karan Johar is known for his sass and wittiness, but these very qualities that he has been known for often lands him in trouble. An old video of Karan Johar from his popular chat show Koffee With Karan is going viral, for which the Bollywood filmmaker is being called out for allegedly being “super rude" to Deepika Padukone.

The video, shared by Random.Shitzz on Instagram, Karan Johar can be seen indulging in a candid conversation with Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, who graced his chat show Koffee With Karan together in the year 2013. During a segment, Karan asked Deepika who all she had been friendly with. In the clip, Deepika says, “You are friendly with Anushka, sorry I really choked on that; If you think you are her friend, you are definitely living in a bubble."

The video has been garnering a lot of attention on social media, with netizens dissing Karan Johar for being “mean". One user wrote, “Anushka is very real and reserved person. She is very real inside out. She definitely doesn’t care about anybody and anything and probably doesn’t have anything for Deepika!!! I don’t understand why @karanjohar put fire and chillies between two people!" Another one commented, “That was super rude." A third user said, “That was so awkward. I mean really. At least dude have some decency."

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan. Her last film Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan has become one of the biggest blockbusters of all time. Pathaan also features John Abraham and extended cameo of Salman Khan.

