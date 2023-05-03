Deepika Padukone Confuses Internet with Her New Insta DP, Fans Say 'I Don't Support...'

Deepika Padukone, one of the most admired actresses in the country, has made it to the headlines once again. Today, she has just changed her Instagram display picture (DP) which immediately caught everyone’s attention. But look like her fans are not happy at all.

The Ram Leela star changed her DP to a clear, blue sky which she clicked herself. She also shared the two photos on her Instagram timeline and asked her fans: “Anyone else obsessed with taking pictures of cloud formations? #nofilter." Fans also quickly responded by asking– why change the DP? One of the fans wrote, “Oh god what is this behaviour, why you put clouds pictures on your profile." Another wrote, “Deepika? Why? Did? You? Change? Your? Pfp? To? This?" “i do not support everything you do," writes a fan.

Take a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, recently, Deepika Padukone shared some special behind-the-scenes images from her appearance at the Oscars. Deepika was one of the presenters. Posting the images, the Pathaan actor wrote, “And, the rest is history…" One of the pictures shows Deepika closing her eyes before going on stage. In another picture, she is seen reading her notebook. Another picture shows her walking towards the stage. These pictures have been widely appreciated by her fans. She was slammed by fans for posting her Oscars BTS pictures on the same day when Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala Debut.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Pathaan co starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The film was a huge hit at the box office. She will be next seen in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan. This will be the first time both will be seen together on the big screen. The film is slated to hit the big screen on January 25, 2024. It’s expected to be one of the biggest money spinners and eventually lead itself to a franchise.

