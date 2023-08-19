Deepika Padukone Gets Angry, Schools Paps and Says 'Yahan Allowed Nahi Hai' In Viral Video

Deepika Padukone recently attended Manish Malhotra Bridal Couture Show in which her actor-husband Ranveer Singh walked the ramp with his Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star Alia Bhatt. The event was also attended by Ranveer Singh’s mother. Almost a month after the show, a video of Deepika has surfaced on social media in which she can be seen getting angry at the paparazzi.

In the viral video, Deepika Padukone can be seen walking behind the stage with Ranveer Singh’s mother. However, she loses her cool after some shutterbugs try to take their pictures. “Yahan allowed nahi hai, yeh backstage hai (It is not allowed here. We are backstage)," she tells them. Watch the video here:

Soon after the video was shared online, Deepika Padukone’s fans rushed to the comment section to support the actress. “Who let them in first of all?" one of the fans asked. Another user explained, “Of course..because the models are there..changing, resting and media are not allowed."