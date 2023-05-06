Deepika Padukone Gets BRUTALLY Trolled For Her Reaction To Alia Bhatt's Met Gala Debut

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone finally shared her reaction to Alia Bhatt’s MET Gala debut. The actress was recently accused of being ‘insecure’ by a section of social media. The accusations were made after Deepika Padukone dropped a series of photos from her Oscars 2023 presentation just hours before Alia Bhatt made her debut at the MET Gala. While Deepika was seen liking Alia’s photos from the fashion gala, she has now turned cheerleader for her.

The Cocktail actress was seen dropping a comment on Alia’s post featuring the behind-the-scenes moments from the Gala. On Friday, Vogue dropped a video featuring all that went through in the making of Alia’s MET Gala debut — from her first reaction to the royal outfit to her slipping into the dress and making her way to the gala.

Deepika took to the comments section below and celebrated Alia’s debut. “You did it!❤️" wrote Deepika in the comments, squishing all the speculations that she is ‘insecure.’

Although Alia is yet to react to it, Deepika’s comment reached Reddit and the users were not impressed. Several users felt it was merely damage control. “This is how strong PR works.. DAMAGE CONTROL," a user wrote. “I feel like this purely damage control because of the backlash she got from her badly timed oscars post," added another. “Should have been little subtle… Pr team could have done better," a third comment read.

Deepika is no stranger to the MET Gala. She made her debut at the fashion gala in 2017, wearing a stunning satin gown by Tommy Hilfiger. She returned to the gala in 2019, wearing a gorgeous princess gown by Zac Posen.

Meanwhile, for her debut, Alia wore a voluminous gown embroidered with one lakh pearls designed by Prabal Gurung. Speaking about her look on Instagram, Alia said, “I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look."

“I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I’m so proud to wear you for my first Met. A girl can never have too many pearls… and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair. Oh, and it’s white, for my Choup-ED," she added.

