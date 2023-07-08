Deepika Padukone Gives a Shoutout to Hubby Ranveer Singh Days After Skipping A Birthday Post For Him

Ranveer Singh celebrated his 38th birthday on July 6. While his fellow colleagues and close friends showered him with love on social media, his wife, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, skipped sharing any lovey-dovey post for Ranveer Singh on his birthday. And, DeepVeer fans are a little heartbroken.

On Friday, Deepika cheered for hubby dearest Ranveer Singh as she shared an Instagram post from Vogue India praising his contribution to men’s fashion in India through his role in Karan Johar’s upcopming film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. Excited and proud, she captioned it with a “Hell Yea" sticker on her Instagram story.

Deepika’s shoutout post for Ranveer pleasantly surprised their fans, who were disappointed by the actress’s decision to skip sharing a birthday post for her husband. On July 6, Ranveer celebrated his 38th birthday, and fans eagerly awaited a special social media dedication from Deepika. However, she chose not to share one, which left DeepVeer fans upset.