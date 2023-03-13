Be it glamorous red carpet events, parties, or casual outings, Deepika Padukone makes sure to make heads turn with her on-point sartorial choices. After serving a dreamy look in black at the recently held Oscars, the actress glammed up the Oscars after-party in a frilled purple ensemble. Sharing a bundle of pictures, the Piku actress wrote, “And then the after…"

Deepika looked no less than a dreamy vision to behold in an all purple ensemble. Messy hair bun, well defines eyes, and stone studded earrings tied her whole look together. She found the perfect balance between elegance and charm and wore a radiating smile.

Deepika Padukone was one of the presenters at the 95th Academy Awards which took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles this morning (IST). At the event, the actress announced the performance of RRR’s Naatu Naatu and even praised the number on why the song went on to become a global sensation. The song also won an Oscar in the ‘Orginal Song’ category this year.

She said, “An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in ‘RRR’, a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film’s anti-colonialist themes, it’s also a total banger!"

She added, “It’s earned millions of views on Youtube and Tik Tok. Has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world and is also the first song ever from Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. Do you know Naatu? Because if you don’t you’re about to. From the film RRR this is Naatu Naatu."

The actress had earlier taken her social media handle to share her Oscars look. The actress donned a black velvet gown. The ethereal piece of clothing which featured a plunging neckline. She complete her look with a diamond necklace. The opera gloves and the corset-like bodice also reminded fans of the legendary Audrey Hepburn.

