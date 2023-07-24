Deepika Padukone Has EPIC Reaction After Paps Say Her Smile Will Save Their Jobs; Video Goes Viral

Deepika Padukone was left in splits by a paparazzo’s effort to make her smile for the cameras. The Fighter actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Monday, headed to board a flight. As she made her way to the departure gate, Deepika maintained a straight face. The cameramen urged her to flash a smile but Deepika was focused on getting her documents cleared to enter the airport.

Eventually, a paparazzo begged Deepika to smile to save his job. “Yehi smile hum logo ka job bachayega ma’am," the cameraman was heard telling Deepika. The comment caught Deepika’s comment and she screamed, “Hain?" before she cracked up. Deepika smiled for the cameras and even took a moment to pose for them before she made her way to the flight.

Many took to the comments section and called the interaction ‘cute.’ A fan wrote, “Cute interaction!! Deepu saved his job even though I guess he was lying." “Ye reporters h ya comedian ," added another. “Paps are awsome love their this kind of interaction," a third comment read.