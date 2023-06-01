Deepika Padukone Holds Ranbir Kapoor Close As They Reunite After Many Years For YJHD Reunion

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor reunited after what feels like ages for the 10th anniversary bash of Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. The duo joined Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur, director Ayan Mukerji, producer Karan Johar and music director Pritam, among other crew members, to celebrate 10 years of YJHD. The photos of their party were shared by Ayan on Instagram.

In the first photo, Deepika was seen holding Ranbir close while she posed with Kalki and Aditya. In the photo that followed, the team posed together for the camera. Sharing the photos, Ayan wrote, “last night ❤️." Deepika shared the same photos and used her famous line from the film as the caption. “Memories are like a box of sweets.Once you open it, you cannot stop at one-Naina Talwar," she wrote.

On Wednesday, as Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani completed 10 years, Ayan confessed he has not watched the film fully in one sitting but intends on watching the film at least once every year. “I think after all these years, I can confidently say that… Making this movie was one of the greatest joys of my life! And what we achieved with it - with all its perfections and imperfections - is a source of great eternal pride for me! Strangely, I don’t think I’ve ever seen Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani fully from beginning to end, since the day it released… (Always pushing towards the next milestone, and not looking back enough…!)" he wrote in an Instagram post.

“But when I’m older and wiser - I think I will watch the movie atleast once a year - because a big part of who I was and how I looked at life - is forever captured in this movie ! In the recent months, I have often had people recognise me and come up to me… and I’m thinking they will say something about Brahmāstra, and then they started talking about YJHD ! So, putting out a whole lot of gratitude for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani… and all the many people who connected deeply with the movie over the years ! " he added.