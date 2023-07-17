Deepika Padukone is The Highest Tax Paying Actress and Her Net Worth Will Drop Your Jaws

Deepika Padukone is making the headlines and this time around, it was her taxes. The actress is reportedly the highest tax paying actress in Bollywood. Deepika, who has had a successful year so far with the blockbuster success of Pathaan and her beauty brand 82 degree E catching everyone’s attention, is reportedly consistently paying the most taxes among her female peers in India.

According to multiple reports, including Live Mint, Deepika Padukone paid Rs 10 crore in 2016-2017 and has reportedly been paying similar estimated amounts in the following years. Her ranking was backed by the stats last year. It was reported that Deepika was the only female actor in the list of highest tax-paying individuals last year.

According to Forbes India, Deepika earns the most income from endorsements. Several media reports have claimed that Deepika’s net worth is approximately Rs 500 crore. If true, this makes her the second richest female celebs in India. Priyanka Chopra takes the top spot with a reported net worth of Rs 620 crore.

News18 could not verify the stats at the time of reporting.

Deepika has had her plate full this year. While she was seen in Pathaan earlier this year, she will return on the big screen for a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. She was seen in the prevue released earlier this month in which she appeared to be beating up Shah Rukh in a rain fight. She is also expected to be seen in San Diego to attend the San Diego Comic Con. The trailer of her film with Prabhas, Project K, will be released at the comic con. This will be the first ever Indian film to debut at the San Diego Comic Con.