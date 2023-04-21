Deepika Padukone Kisses Anushka Sharma in Front of Karan Johar in Viral Video; Fans React

Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma are among the leading actresses in Bollywood. They have cemented their places in showbiz with their hard work and versatile acting. Contrary to the notion that Hindi film actresses can never be good buddies, the duo have set friendship goals time and again. The reason we are saying this is because recently, an old video of the two has resurfaced and it shows the great bond they share. In the clip, Deepika Padukone is seen adorably giving Anushka Sharma a peck on the cheek, leaving the latter in giggles. The throwback video was shared by a fan page dedicated to the Pathaan actress.

Advertisement

In the video, Deepika Padukone can be seen hugging Anushka Sharma and planting a kiss on her cheek. While Anushka seems a bit taken aback at first, she then smiles at the Om Shanti Om actress. The two then happily pose for the paparazzi in the clip. Both the actresses were dressed in shades of white. Deepika chose an ivory solid top with a pair of fitted trousers, while Anushka wore a short kurta and a few accessories. Later, Deepika and Anushka are also seen interacting with Karan Johar. This video is reportedly from 2015.

Earlier, Deepika Padukone mentioned on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan in 2013 that she is friendly with Anushka Sharma.

Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma made their Bollywood debuts alongside actor Shah Rukh Khan. Deepika started her career with Om Shanti Om in 2007, while Anushka featured in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi the following year. Since then, both of them have given the film industry some blockbusters.

Advertisement

Deepika has appeared in a number of films, including Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ram-Leela, Chennai Express, Bajirao Mastani, Piku, Padmaavat, Chhapaak, and 83, among others. She was last seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, which is the highest-grossing Hindi film ever. She will next be seen in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan.

On the other hand, Anushka Sharma appeared in films such as Band Baaja Baaraat, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, PK, NH10, Dil Dhadakne Do, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sultan, Sui Dhaaga, Sanju, and others. She was last seen in the film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in 2018.

Advertisement

Recently, she appeared in a cameo role in the film Qala. Soon, she will be seen as cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the sports biography Chakda 'Xpress.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here