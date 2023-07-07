Deepika Padukone Leaves Ranveer Singh Fans Upset As She Skips Birthday Post For Husband

Ranveer Singh celebrated his 38th birthday on July 6. While his fellow colleagues and close friends showered him with immense love and appreciation on social media, his wife, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, skipped sharing any lovey-dovey post for Ranveer Singh on his birthday. And, DeepVeer fans are a little heartbroken.

A bunch of fans rushed to Deepika’s comment section on Instagram and expressed their concern over the same. One fan wrote, “Me waiting for Ranveer’s birthday wish post on Deepika’s Instagram whole day." Another one said, “Post something (on) your hubby’s birthday." A third fan commented in Hindi, “You haven’t put a birthday post for your husband?"

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Karan Johar sent a quirky birthday wish to Ranveer Singh. The director, who is helming the actor’s upcoming release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, took to Instagram and shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of the movie along with a sweet birthday note for the Bollywood star. “It’s ROCKY day!!!! Happiest birthday to this magnanimous force of nature… thank you for giving all your heart to our kahaani… Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Lots of love to you always," Karan captioned the post.