Deepika Padukone Carries Suitcase Worth Rs 3 LAKHS, Looks Effortlessly Glam in Athleisure at Airport

Deepika Padukone’s sartorial choices have always been ahead of the curve. Time and again, the actress has dished out major style goals be it red carpet or causal appearance. Deepika’s airport look also has a separate fan base. The actress was recently captured at the airport pulling off a smart athleisure with perfection.

Deepika donned one of her brightest smiles as she stepped out of the car. She wore a yellow polo T shirt which she teamed with a pair of blue joggers. She completed her look with white sneakers, handbag and a brown tinted shades. The actress was also seen carrying a suitcase worth Rs 3 lakhs from a high-end fashion brand.

Back in 2020, in an interview with Filmfare, the actress had shared about what style and fashion mean to her. “I think style is personal and fashion is what is dictated to you. I think it is always important for your clothes to be an extension of your personality. You need to feel complete, I think you have to feel like you are wearing the clothes and the clothes aren’t wearing you. Whether I am on the red carpet or sitting at home, I just have to be comfortable in what I wear. Also, my favourite garment is a saree, if I had a choice between a gown and a saree, I’d pick a saree," she said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, which emerged as the highest earner of Bollywood of all time. Deepika was seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the film, which also stars Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia in crucial roles. The movie hit the theatres this year in January.

Next, Deepika will be seen in Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi actioner Project K, which will also feature Prabhas and megastar Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. The multi-starrer movie boasts an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Disha Patani and Gaurav Chopra, among others. Other than this, Deepika also has Siddharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.

