Oscars 2023 were special for India in different ways. While Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s RRR achieved what it set out to achieve by winning the 95th Academy Awards under the Best Song category, The Elephant Whisperers also grabbed the Best Documentary Short Film award. What also made Oscars 2023 special was Deepika Padukone, who presented the live performance of Naatu Naatu on the prestigious dais and won everyone’s heart with her charm and glamour. Now, Deepika is back in the bay town as she was recently captured by the paparazzi.

On Saturday, the Pathaan actress’ was snapped by the paparazzi as she stepped out of the Mumbai airport. She was seen dressed in a black sweatshirt and glossy pants of the same colour. Deepika also accessorized her look by sporting black sunglasses and her hair tied in a bun. She was all smiles as she posed for the paparazzi while proceeding to her car. Needless to say, the diva looked gorgeous as ever.

Soon after the video of the same was shared online, fans took to the comment section to welcome their favouritr actress. One of the fans wrote, “Welcome back Deepika (with red heart emojis)". Another one commented, “Love the edit!! Queen is back". Someone else said, “Wow she is so stunning! Beauty of Bollywood!!" Another fan stated, “Let others shout! You earned huge respect!" “I love her clothes when she travels!!" another comment read.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will soon be joining Hrithik Roshan for an important schedule of Fighter. A source close to PinkVilla earlier reported, “Hrithik and Deepika will shoot for one of the most important schedules of the film starting from March 19. It would be a wrap on this schedule by April end. The dates of shoot have been strategically clustered to shoot and prep simultaneously. The shoot will be done at real locations in Mumbai from March 19 to 24, followed by a week of prep work." Talat Aziz too is a part of this schedule and he plays the role of Hrithik’s father.

Besides Fighter, Deepika also has the Hindi remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan and Project K with Prabhas in her pipeline.

