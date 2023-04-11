Deepika Padukone Poses With Fans In Bhutan, Leaves Netizens Wondering 'What's Cooking?'

Deepika Padukone is currently in Bhutan, and various images of the actress from the country have emerged on social media platforms. One of the photos shows the actress posing for a selfie with a fan as she sported a black outfit with her hair secured in a messy bun. In another picture, Deepika can be seen flaunting her smile as she posed with another fan in a brown co-ord set with a grey overcoat and black sunglasses. Deepika also took pictures with the staff of a café during her visit, showing that she was keen to connect with the locals and experience the local cuisine.

Despite the different looks, one thing remained constant: Deepika’s beaming smile as she posed for selfies with her fans. Her infectious energy was on full display as she happily obliged her admirers. It is not yet clear whether the actress was on a vacation or a work trip in Bhutan. However, her pictures suggest that she made the most of her time in the country, soaking up the local culture and enjoying the stunning natural beauty that the Himalayas have to offer.

Meanwhile, another video of the Pathaan actress also surfaced on social media in which she can be seen carrying her luggage. It also seems that Deepika did not have her husband or any family members accompanying her on this trip, as she predominantly clicked pictures with her fans alone.

With her pictures in Bhutan becoming popular on social media, fans became curious about Deepika’s reason for being in the country. One of the users asked, “Shooting?" Another user asked, “What’s cooking in Bhutan?"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the much-acclaimed film Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in lead roles. She will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s directorial film Fighter. The film also stars Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in the lead. The project is currently in its post-production stage and is expected to release in January 2024. She will also be seen in Nag Ashwin’s film Project K opposite Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

