Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Hold Dad Prakash Padukone, Help Him To Pose For Paps; Video Goes Viral

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh attended the Indian Sports Honours 2023 in Mumbai on Thursday, March 23. The couple was accompanied by Deepika’s father and legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone. On the red carpet, Deepika was seen assisting her father to pose for the paparazzi. The actress directed her father’s attention to the camera on the right. Dressed in matching black outfits, the trio were all smiles for the camera and struck picture-perfect poses at the event. Deepika and Ranveer stood on either side of Prakash Padukone.

Deepika Padukone wore a black saree with golden embellishments near the border. She paired it up with matching jewellery and a sleek bun. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh and Prakash Padukone were spotted wearing black suits. Ranveer also sported a tinted shade along with his outfit.

Indian Sports Honours 2023 was a star-studded affair, with numerous well-known sports personalities and celebrities in attendance. Several photos and videos from the red carpet have been making the rounds on the internet since last night. Anushka Sharma, Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, and Rhea Chakraborty, among other Bollywood celebrities, dazzled on the red carpet at the mega sports event. Virat Kohli, Neeraj Chopra, Shubman Gill, and other prominent sportspersons were spotted at the event last night.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is enjoying the phenomenal success of her most recent release, Pathaan, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the lead. The actress, who was recently spotted presenting an award at the Oscars 2023, has a series of mega projects lined up for release including Project K with Prabhas and Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan.

Ranveer Singh on the other hand seems to be going through a lean patch at the box office. His last few films, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus, have failed to find success at the box office. The actor will be looking to make a strong comeback with the release of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film features Ranveer along with Alia Bhatt.

