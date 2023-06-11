Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Inspect Construction Progress Of Their New House; Watch

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most powerful and loved couples in Bollywood. They often win fans’ hearts with their chemistry. Well, today the couple was spotted at the construction site of their new home. A video clip from their visit is going viral on social media.

In the video, we can see the couple with Ranveer’s parents at the construction site. Deepika is wearing all-black casual pants and a top while Ranveer is dressed in a black T-shirt and animal print half pants. He is also wearing a face mask. They can be seen checking construction progress. As soon as the video was shared, fans rushed to the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “I’m so used to seeing him with long hair, Couldn’t spot him the whole time. Also they were shifting in an apartment near Mannat na?" Another wrote, “This is the one next to Mannat I think.. Good to see the entire family together."

Watch the video here:

PTI had reported that Deepika-Ranveer have bought the apartment spread across floors 16, 17, 18 and 19 of Sagar Resham, a building at Bandstand. It cost them Rs 119 crore. The report also stated that Ranveer and Deepika had been looking for a house in Mumbai’s Juhu and Bandra for nearly three years now. They finally zeroed in on Sagar Resham. The couple also has bought a house in Alibaug.