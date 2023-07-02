Deepika Goes To Police After Her 'Husband' Goes Missing In New Video, Ranveer Dives Into Action

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s on-screen presence is loved by fans throughout the nation. While fans are eager to see them collaborate again in a film, the duo recently worked together on a new project. Ranveer Singh shared a glimpse of the same on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Unveil the Secret! @showme.the.secret. Stay tuned for the big reveal! #Showmethesecret."

Without revealing many details about the same, the video begins with Deepika at a police station, who gets a complaint registered about her missing husband. The video then features Ranveer Singh, who dives into action mode regarding a mission. One can also spot ‘Chellum Sir’ from Family Man. The video also gives a glimpse of Ram Charan chasing a man, while Trisha Krishnan stood outside a police station.

Have a look at the video:

The video is surely keeping fans on their toes. One of them wrote, “Don’t tell me it’s an ad," “OMG Deepika, Ranveer & Ramcharan…pls cast then in movie 🔥🔥," wrote another one. The video has instantly gone viral.