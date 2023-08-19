Deepika Padukone Rates Ranveer Singh Brutally Low On His Clean-Shaven Look: 'It Doesn't Work...'

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the ‘it’ couples of Bollywood, and their love story is straight out of a fairy tale. They’re not just lovey-dovey – they’re like best buddies who tease each other and give honest opinions. The duo fell in love while working on Ram Leela and eventually got married in Italy in 2018.

Now, there’s an old video that’s doing the rounds on the internet where Deepika is being a bit cheeky! She says that she doesn’t really like Ranveer without his beard, and goes on to give him a low score when she sees pictures of him without it. In the video, one can see her making funny faces while checking out Ranveer’s no-beard look! However, it was all in good fun.y

She rates him 4 out of 10 and says, “The thing with him is that he needs the beard. When the beard is not there, it doesn’t work."