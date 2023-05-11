Deepika Padukone REACTS to Backlash Against JNU Visit, Pathaan Bikini; Says 'I Don’t Feel...'

Deepika Padukone has finally opened up about her controversial visit to New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University in January 2020 and the controversial orange bikini from her 2023 release Pathaan. For the unversed, Deepika was subjected to massive backlash when she visited JNU to show her solidarity towards students who were attacked by a mob at the time. Deepika did not utter a word and yet delivered a powerful message about her stand on the subject.

While social media was divided by her 10-minute appearance at the university, Deepika refrained from speaking about the subject and political backlash she received thereafter. This year, Deepika was subjected to backlash yet again when she was seen wearing a ‘saffron’ colour bikini in Pathaan’s hit song Besharam Rang. While the team had refrained from commenting about it, Deepika has now spoken about the controversies with TIME magazine and confessed she doesn’t feel anything about the controversies.

“I don’t know if I’m supposed to feel something about it. But the truth is, I don’t feel anything about it," she said after a long pause. She added that when the controversy surrounding the colour of her bikini broke out, she was busy with work.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The film emerged as one of the biggest blocksters of Bollywood. The film minted over 1000 crores at the ticket window globally.

Deepika will now be seen in Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi actioner Project K, which will also feature Prabhas and megastar Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. The multi-starer movie boasts an ensemble cast including Dulquer Salmaan, Disha Patani and Gaurav Chopra, among others. Other than this, Deepika also has Siddharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. She also has The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan and her Hollywood comeback film.