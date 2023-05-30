Deepika Padukone Looks Embarrassed As She Reveals Bingeing On Sima Taparia's Show; Watch Video

Deepika Padukone is currently enjoying a successful streak with exciting projects in her kitty. Her latest outing in the spy thriller Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan was a massive hit, making waves in Bollywood history. That apart, Deepika has gained immense popularity through her appearances at prestigious events like the Academy Awards 2023 and other international gatherings.

Recently, Deepika Padukone surprised them with an impromptu Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on her official Instagram handle. The actress engaged in a lively interaction with her followers, answering a selection of their questions. Interestingly, Deepika showcased a side of her personality that is rarely seen – her entertaining and playful nature – which added an extra layer of fun to the session!

During the AMA session, some fans were curious about Deepika’s current binge-watching preferences. The actress responded to the question by sharing an amusing video on her Instagram story. Initially hesitant, Deepika’s face suddenly lit up with a mischievous grin as she revealed her choice: Indian Matchmaking. However, aware of potential judgment from her staff members and fans, she swiftly made her way to the vanity van!

Some fans couldn’t resist asking Deepika about her all-time favourite cartoon. Without much hesitation, the actress excitedly shared that it is none other than Scooby Doo. Deepika even sang a few lines from the cartoon’s iconic theme song, a tune cherished by multiple generations.

Deepika is currently shooting for Fighter, an upcoming aerial action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand. In the film, Deepika will share the screen with Hrithik Roshan for the first time. Audiences can expect to catch the thrilling film in theatres come January 2024.

That apart, the dimpled beauty is all set to make her Telugu debut with the highly awaited sci-fi thriller Project K. Collaborating with the pan-Indian star Prabhas, Deepika will take on a prominent role in this film helmed by Nag Ashwin, known for directing the acclaimed Mahanati. Scheduled for release in the first half of 2024, Project K will release in five languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.