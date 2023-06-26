Deepika Padukone Rocks Athleisure As She Jets Off To Hyderabad For Project K; Watch

The stunning Deepika Padukone always manages to turn heads with her fashionable airport outfits. This time, she pulled off a stylish, yet classy look in brown pants and a jacket, making fans’ hearts skip a beat.

In the video posted by a paparazzo on Instagram, the actress can be seen getting out of her car and making her way towards the airport entry, not before flashing her million-dollar smile for the camera. Deepika wore a co-ord set and accessorised it with a luxury and sunglasses, and boy did she look like a true fashion queen!

Fans couldn’t help but fall in love with her sporty and chic look. They wrote comments like, “Deepika The Queen “, " No one can beat her dressing style.. airport trends..", and “Stunning". The users filled the comments with hearts and fire emojis.

Advertisement

Check out the video here:

The actress was on her way to Hyderabad on Monday morning to shoot her upcoming movie, Project K. She left Mumbai the day after the announcement came on Sunday that legendary actor Kamal Hassan would also be joining the star cast of the film.