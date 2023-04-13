Deepika Padukone Says Ranveer ‘Flirted’ With Her While He Was Dating ‘Somebody Else’ in Viral Video

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have come a long way. The lovebirds had a dreamy wedding back in 2018. Their adorable display of affection for each other, dishes out major couple goals for fans. Now, an old video of Deepika went viral on social media where she can be heard saying that Ranveer flirted with her when he was in a relationship with someone else.

In an interview with Filmfare, Deepika shared, “I remember, I was at Yash Raj (Films). I was done. I was finishing a shoot or something like that and he happened to be there, and he was flirting like nobody’s business and he was dating somebody else at that time and I just smiled at myself. I looked at him and said you are flirting with me, and then he was like — no I’m not flirting with you," the actress laughed it out.

When asked about her first date with Ranveer, the actress shared that the most special moment for them would be meeting at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office for Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. She said, “We spent so much time together, we were just being cast for the film."

Watch the video here.

Recalling the first meeting, Ranveer Singh too had revealed in a show, that it was almost love at first sight for him, when he met Deepika in 2012 for Ram Leela. This was their first film together. “In our first reading, I remember sitting at the lunch table (at Bhansali’s house). He lives by the seaside, so there’s a breeze blowing in this direction. I’m sitting here, ready for the reading, I know Deepika is going to come, and I’m already excited about it," Ranveer shared.

Elaborating on the first meeting further, Ranveer added that it was an unforgettable entry of Deepika Padukone into the room. “The moment the doorbell rang", Ranveer revealed looking at the big wooden doors opening. “She was wearing all-white and the breeze blew just at that time. It was almost like time had slowed down, in slow-motion, she walks through the door, hair all flying with the breeze. She was looking like an absolute vision in white. That was it. That moment was it for me!," said the actor.

Calling Deepika ‘grounded, patient and lovely with everyone’ Ranveer then shared, “Deepika and I were like absolute fire together. The sparks were flying almost instantaneously. As it was happening, I knew, maybe six months into our relationship, that she’s the one for me."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Project K with Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Disha Patani. Ranveer on the other hand has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt.

