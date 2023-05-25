Deepika Padukone Shares Hot Sunkissed Pic As Ranveer, Alia's Rocky Aur Rani First Look Drops

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone blessed our Thursday by sharing a sizzling selfie on Instagram. The actress, who is busy with her work lately, took to the social media and shared a sexy sunkissed photo. The photo coincided with the release of the first looks of her husband, actor Ranveer Singh from his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. Karan Johar also dropped the first looks of Alia Bhatt simultaneously.

In the photo shared by Deepika, the Pathaan star was seen wearing a wearing a green shirt and a cap. She was seen sporting a cross as well. Her skin was glowing against the sunlight. She shared the photo with the sun emoji.

Fans of the actress praised her and thanked her for sharing the photo. “OMGGG FINALLY A WORTHY POSTT," a fan wrote. “Now its a good morning!!!" added another. “Absolutely stunning!! 😍" a third comment read.

Deepika has a series of project in the pipeline. The actress will soon be seen with Prabhas in Project K. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan. Deepika was also announced as the first lady Singham last year and it was confirmed that she will be in Singham 3.

A Pinkvilla report claimed that the third Singham film, titled Singham 3, will not only feature Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone but it will also bring Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Jackie Shroff under one roof. “While Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar will make an extended appearance, it’s a cameo role for Deepika as female cop. There is also a talk of one more addition of a young cop (not IPF) to the cop universe in Singham Again," a source told the outlet. Akshay and Ranveer will be reprising their role as Sooryavanshi and Simmba and will be shooting later this year for 20 days.

Besides these, Deepika is also making her Hollywood comeback with a romantic comedy for STXfilms and Temple Hill. She also has the remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.