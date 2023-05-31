Deepika Padukone Shares Video With Ranbir Kapoor, Others, Pens A Special Note As YJHD Clocks 10 Years

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani has completed 10 years of its release. The film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur not only shattered box office records with its release but continues to remain popular even today. While fans of the film have watched it multiple times, Ayan confessed that he hasn’t watched the film ‘fully from beginning to end’ till date.

Taking to Instagram, Ayan Mukerji shared a video featuring some of the best moments from the film and wrote, “YJHD - My second child, a piece of my heart and soul - 10 years old today! I think after all these years, I can confidently say that… Making this movie was one of the greatest joys of my life! And what we achieved with it - with all its perfections and imperfections - is a source of great eternal pride for me! Strangely, I don’t think I’ve ever seen Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani fully from beginning to end, since the day it released … (Always pushing towards the next milestone, and not looking back enough…!)."

Now, Deepika, too has reacted to the film clocking a milestone. Taking to her Instagram stories, Deepika shared BTS videos of the film and wrote “A piece of my heart and soul".

Kalki Koechlin, who played Aditi in the film, too, took to Instagram to share memories associated with the special film. She wrote, “How we’ve all grown and learnt since then and yet some things I can’t imagine any different, like @deepikapadukone will always be teaching us a dance step we can’t follow, @adityaroykapur will always be our big Lebowski, Ranbir will always play a prank that makes us squeal and @ayan_mukerji will always ask us uncomfortably personal questions that lead to the best conversations loved the memories we collected here, happy 10 years guys".