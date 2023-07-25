Deepika Padukone Skips Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Premiere, Here's Why

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani premiere took place on Tuesday night and Ranveer Singh was among the first ones to arrive at the screening. The actor made his way sans Deepika Padukone. For the screening, Ranveer Singh was seen wearing a white tee with the words ‘Team Rocky Aur Rani’ on it. He paired the tee with a colourful pair of pants. He opted for a pair of blue shades. Ranveer was in his best spirits as he walked the screening’s red carpet.

While Ranveer appeared all ready for the premiere, his wife, actress Deepika Padukone sadly couldn’t join him. The actress seems to have skipped the special screening due to work. On Monday, the actress was seen at the Mumbai airport, headed to board a flight. The reason for her travel and her destination remains unclear.

Although she wasn’t present there, Ranveer revealed that Deepika is excited for the film. Ranveer recently told News18 at a special Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani event that Deepika is excited for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. “Deepika is really excited and is looking forward to seeing the movie. She loved the trailer and she understands what it means to me to be in Karan Johar’s directorial as a lead. It is a big deal. He is one of the eminent filmmakers of our country. She knows that it means a lot to me and she is very excited for me. She is very excited to see this performance. She keeps singing the songs around the house. I cannot wait for her to see the film and know what she thinks about it," he said.