Deepika Padukone Slays In All Black Ensemble As She Gets Papped At Airport, Fans React; Watch

Deepika Padukone, one of the most popular celebrities, has always impressed fans with her fashion sense. Today she was spotted at the airport in a black outfit. The look left all fans in awe and in no time the Fighter actress was trending on social media. Fans were seen calling her beautiful in the comment section.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, Deepika can be seen wearing black colour pants with a long black jacket and carrying a black handbag. She kept her makeup minimalistic and left her hair open. Her radiant smile was evident as she gracefully posed for the shutterbugs. Many fans expressed their admiration for her style choices and showered her with compliments. One of the fans wrote, “Deepika slay even in simplest of dress code Beauty." Another wrote, “Love that open hair ya ! Makes her look so young and beautiful."

Watch the video here: