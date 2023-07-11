Deepika Padukone Spotted At Mumbai Airport Ahead Of Project K’s San Diego Comic-Con Debut

Deepika Padukone’s highly anticipated upcoming project, Project K, is making all the right noises. Recently, reports surfaced suggesting that the team would be hosting a panel at the renowned San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), further heightening excitement among fans. In line with this, Deepika Padukone was recently spotted at the airport, seemingly departing for the event, which is set to take place in a few days.

At the Mumbai airport, Deepika Padukone was photographed by paparazzi. In the footage, she was seen getting out of her car and heading towards the arrival gate. She was sporting a stylish outfit consisting of a purple T-shirt paired with a matching denim jacket and jeans. To complete her look, she wore sunglasses, boots, and carried a black bag. Despite being in haste, Deepika paused and posed for the paparazzi stationed at the airport.

Advertisement

It is noteworthy that Project K will be the first Indian film ever to be featured at SDCC, adding to its significance. The Project K crew recently announced that Deepika Padukone, along with co-stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and director Nag Ashwin, will be present at the event to provide an exclusive glimpse into the world of their sci-fi film. The San Diego Comic-Con is scheduled to take place from July 20 to July 23, offering fans an eagerly anticipated opportunity to delve into the captivating universe of Project K.