Deepika Padukone Sums Up Her Marriage With Ranveer Singh With Just One Meme, See Here

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Their adorable display of affection for each other speaks volumes about their relationship. They often share fun memes dedicated to each other which also keeps fans entertained. Having said that, Deepika recently shared a hilarious post on her Instagram story which also sums up her marriage.

In the pic, while one person is tempted to buy more plants, the other person is trying to stop them as they already have too many. Deepika may not have specified who’s who in the picture, it seems quite evident that it’s Deepika who loves to buy more plants because of her love for nature, while Ranveer ensures she doesn’t go overboard.

Have a look at the post :

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s relationship blossomed during the filming of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram Leela, where their on-screen chemistry translated into a real-life romance. Their love story reached new heights when they exchanged vows in a dreamy wedding ceremony held in Italy with only families in attendance.