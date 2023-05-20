Deepika Padukone Takes a Dig At Kangana Ranaut, SLAMS Her For Doing Films For Money In Viral Video

Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut have come a long way in showbiz with rich content-driven and commercial films. Despite both being complete outsiders in the film world, Kangana’s journey in the industry has been a tougher one. Now an old video, of the duo has gone viral where they were asked about signing films for money. While Kangana confessed doing the same, Deepika indirectly took a dig a her choices and slammed her

Back in 2014, in an interview, the actors were asked, ‘Have you signed a movie, just for the money ?’ While Deepika sad ‘never’, Kangana candidly responds, ‘Yes, I have, just for the money."

She then explained, “The thing is in my career, the way my graph has been, you’d notice that sometimes there have been good films, and some films are just not good according to others. I have given into situations like that where I had to take a call if I want to dance in a wedding or I want to do a film. I have crowd phobia, I have stage fear. So, I prefer to do a film which might not be a great performance or maybe something I wouldn’t want to be in. But I find it much easier to do it. For me, that’s how it’s been, and I’m okay with it."

Deepika then interrupted and added, “I just feel that in the end of the day, films are what make you the person that you are. The choice of films, how those films do, whether we like it or not, it is the success or the failure of the film that makes you who you are. There are other avenues of making money, you know. Do your award shows, do your appearances but your films really dictate your career. I don’t think, I’d choose a film that’s just paying me good money. I don’t think one should risk your choice of the film unless she said that she’s not comfortable doing anything else apart from films that’s different."

While Vidya Balan also shared that she hasn’t done films for money, she also explained about coming from a place of privilege which gave her the luxury of choice.

Deepika’s remark didn’t go down well with the netizens. One of them commented, “Sometimes it feels like Deepika is just too callous to any background that is different than hers and incapable of thinking outside the box. She is very limited in expressing her opinions". “DP definitely doesn’t understand what it’s like to work solely for money when you are an outsider with few connections," read another one.

