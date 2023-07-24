Trends :OppenheimerBarbie ReviewGadar 2Bawaal ReviewKartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » Deepika Padukone Thirsts Over Ranveer Singh as He Goes Shirtless, Takes a Steamy Bath in New Video

Deepika Padukone is loving Ranveer Singh's look from RRKPK.

Last Updated: July 24, 2023, 14:39 IST

Deepika Padukone shared her reaction to Ranveer Singh's thirst trap video from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

Not only fans but Deepik Padukone also couldn’t resist thirsting over Ranveer Singh. The actor turned Monday a steamy affair after he shared a video from his upcoming movie, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The video featured a scene from the Karan Johar directorial, showing a shirtless Ranveer waking up and preparing for his day. His morning routine included working out, taking a nice steamy shower and picking out the best fit of the day.

Ranveer shared the video with the caption, “Monday Aa Monday Motivashiun from Rocky Randhawa #RRKPK #mondaymotivation." Deepika Padukone joined fans to drool over Ranveer. She took to the comments section and dropped a drooling face emoji. Actress Amruta Khanvilkar joined Deepika and commented, “Whattttttttttt like whatttttt the screen is on fireeeeeeee hot hot hot."

Many also joined Deepika to fan over Ranveer. “WHAAAAT THIRST TRAP IS THIS?" asked a fan. “Take all my money i need to see 3 hours of this," a second fan wrote. “Raising the temperature already I see " a third user wrote.

    Meanwhile, Ranveer recently told News18 at a press conference that Deepika is excited for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. “Deepika is really excited and is looking forward to seeing the movie. She loved the trailer and she understands what it means to me to be in Karan Johar’s directorial as a lead. It is a big deal. He is one of the eminent filmmakers of our country. She knows that it means a lot to me and she is very excited for me. She is very excited to see this performance. She keeps singing the songs around the house. I cannot wait for her to see the film and know what she thinks about it," he said.

