Deepika Padukone Thirsts Over Ranveer Singh as He Goes Shirtless, Takes a Steamy Bath in New Video

Not only fans but Deepik Padukone also couldn’t resist thirsting over Ranveer Singh. The actor turned Monday a steamy affair after he shared a video from his upcoming movie, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The video featured a scene from the Karan Johar directorial, showing a shirtless Ranveer waking up and preparing for his day. His morning routine included working out, taking a nice steamy shower and picking out the best fit of the day.

Ranveer shared the video with the caption, “Monday Aa Monday Motivashiun from Rocky Randhawa #RRKPK #mondaymotivation." Deepika Padukone joined fans to drool over Ranveer. She took to the comments section and dropped a drooling face emoji. Actress Amruta Khanvilkar joined Deepika and commented, “Whattttttttttt like whatttttt the screen is on fireeeeeeee hot hot hot."

Many also joined Deepika to fan over Ranveer. “WHAAAAT THIRST TRAP IS THIS?" asked a fan. “Take all my money i need to see 3 hours of this," a second fan wrote. “Raising the temperature already I see " a third user wrote.