Deepika Padukone To Aishwarya Rai, Know The Net Worth Of Top Bollywood Actresses

Bollywood is one of the biggest entertainment industries in the world. Its actors and actresses are paid huge amounts for their hard work and efforts. Amid various instances of pay disparity in the industry, several actresses have still managed to have a staggering net worth. They have mesmerised the audience through their fantastic acting abilities and other business ventures. From big-budget films to production houses and multiple endorsements, these actresses have maintained their star power, which has helped them earn millions of dollars.

Here’s a list of some Bollywood actresses with their net worth:

Shilpa Shetty: Shilpa Shetty has charmed the audience through her acting abilities and exceptional dance. From owning an IPL team to running a successful restaurant in the hub of Mumbai, Shilpa has been involved in various ventures. According to reports, the actress has a net worth of Rs 148 crore.

Katrina Kaif: Katrina Kaif is one of the leading actresses in the Hindi film industry. She has been a part of some of the biggest projects in Bollywood. Apart from that, she also owns a successful beauty and skincare brand. She has also been involved in several endorsements. Reportedly, the actress has a net worth of Rs 164 crore.

Madhuri Dixit: Madhuri Dixit was once one of the biggest stars in Bollywood. The whole country became a fan of her beauty and dancing skills when the actress did various superhit films in the 1990s. Her net worth is around Rs 280 crore, according to reports.

Deepika Padukone: Deepika Padukone became a big name in the industry with her debut film, Om Shanti Om. Currently, the actress is enjoying a successful year with the release of Pathaan. According to reports, her net worth is around Rs 330 crore.