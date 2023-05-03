Deepika Padukone Trends on Twitter for Allegedly Following Anti-Alia Bhatt Account; Here's the Truth

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been facing flak from a section of Alia Bhatt’s fans on social media. The Cocktail actress, who has been accused of being ‘insecure’ after she shared BTS photos from her Oscars moment, was allegedly seen following an anti-Alia Bhatt Twitter account. However, she appeared to have realised it was a “mistake" and quickly rectified it by unfollowing the account.

A Twitter user who goes by the handle @Instajustice13 claimed that Deepika Padukone followed their ‘backup’ account, which often posted tweets trolling Alia Bhatt. The account also shared an alleged video claiming to show their notification about Deepika following the account. “Not #DeepikaPadukone following my backup account," the Twitter user wrote.

Advertisement

While a few users claimed that they also noticed the account was listed in Deepika’s ‘Following’ list on Twitter, a fan claimed that they informed Deepika about the anti-Alia account and its intentions and the actress unfollowed the account soon after.

A screenshot of a Twitter user going by the handle @dishaspovs is going viral in which the user claimed to have informed Deepika about the malicious account and Deepika unfollowed the anti-Alia account thereafter. “She unfollowed that account after seeing my texts so she definitely wasn’t aware of it!" the tweet read, featuring a screenshot of the alleged message the user sent to the actress and the latter having read it. The Twitter handle is a private account at the time of reporting. News18 cannot confirm the authenticity of the tweet mentioned.

The said anti-Alia Bhatt account seems to be a fan of Kangana Ranaut and Madhuri Dixit, with several retweets and posts featuring the two stars. A few Reddit users also claimed to have seen Deepika following the account for a few hours before she hit the unfollow button.

Meanwhile, Deepika is yet to react to the alleged Twitter activity.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here