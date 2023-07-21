Deepika Padukone's Caring Gesture Towards Ranveer Singh's Mother at Manish Malhotra Show Wins Hearts; Watch

Actor Deepika Padukone attended Manish Malhotra’s Bridal Couture show on Thursday in Mumbai, looking like a vision in white. Deepika’s husband, actor Ranveer Singh, walked the ramp with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Alia Bhatt. Ranveer’s mother, Anju Bhavnani, was also seen seated in the front row, between Deepika and Kajol. A paparazzi video from the show is going viral on Reddit in which Deepika can seen walking out of the venue and momentarily pausing to make sure if Anju was right behind.

Fans of the actor are praising her for taking care of her mother-in-law. Some even wrote that the pride on Anju’s face was evident as she walked behind Deepika. One fan wrote, “she’s looking gorgeous as always but look at how she kept turning back to see whether ranveer’s mom was there and also ranveer’s mom’s proud smile i love love <33"

Advertisement

Another fan commented, “Proud MIL behind n DP looks soooo gorgeous. Also so nice to see Jalal & Sanu (driver) with her all through these years. If I’m not wrong they are there with her from the start." Another fan added, “She is beautiful. As someone commented, you can see a tinge of pride on MIL face."

Deepika looked stunning in a Manish Malhotra white saree in sheer net with intricate frill detailing. The actor opted for a halter-neck, sequin blouse with mirror work all over. She completed the look with a tight bun and emerald and diamond earrings.