Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Project K is one of the most-awaited movies. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, it is now being reported that Deepika has been paid a hefty amount for Nag Ashwin’s directorial. As reported by India Today, Deepika has been paid more than Rs 10 crore for Project K. However, there is no official confirmation about this so far.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone’s first look poster from the film was released earlier this year, on the occasion of the actress’ birthday. In the poster, Deepika’s face was not visible. She was seen standing against the sun, dressed as what appeared to be a warrior. The poster had, “A hope in the dark", written on it.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Project K marks Deepika Padukone’s first Telugu project. Besides Prabhas and Deepika, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. It is being said that the film is being made on a budget of Rs 500 crore.

In a recent interview, producer Ashwini Dutt opened up about the film and revealed that 70 percent of the shooting has already been completed. “This will be a graphics-heavy film. It’s been five months since we commenced work on the graphics and it’ll go on through the course of next year as well. We’ve completed about 70% of the shoot so far," he told a Telugu YouTube Channel.

The producer further shared that Project K will be about the ‘modern-day avatar of Vishnu’ and added, “The film has fantasy and elements of science-fiction. It’s about the modern-day avatar of Vishnu, but at the same time, it’ll be high on sentiments. We’ve also roped in four-five international stunt choreographers to oversee action sequences. Everything you see in the film will leave you stunned."

Project K will hit theatres on January 14, 2024.

