Deepika-Ranveer To Alia-Ranbir, Actors Who Moved Out Of Parents' Homes After Marriage

Bollywood has not only given us some remarkable films to cherish but also made us look up to some power couples, who shelled out major relationship goals. From the lavish ceremony of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to the dreamy wedding of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, Bollywood pairs have all our hearts. With marriage comes a sense of responsibility and privacy as a result of which many B-town celebrities have moved to their new and luxurious homes with their partners. Here’s a look at five such celebrity couples who moved away from their parent’s homes and are living in their new residences.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are undoubtedly one of the most loved celebrity couples in B-town. The duo never fails to make us smile with their romantic gestures for each other. Lovingly called by fans Deepveer, the pair got married in 2018 and moved out of their parent’s homes. They are currently living in a posh Rs 119 crore mansion in Mumbai’s Bandra.

Kiara Advani- Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, Bollywood’s most-recent couple exchanged vows on February 7 this year. The couple who were tight-lipped about their relationship, made it official on their D-day itself. After their fairytale-like marriage, the couple bought a lavish apartment in Mumbai’s Khar, worth Rs 70 crore.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor

The adorable B-town couple who fell head over heels for each other on the sets of Brahmastra tied the nuptial knot on April 14 last year. They welcomed their daughter Raha in the same year in November. To raise their newborn, Alia and Ranbir moved to their new residence in Mumbai’s Pali Hill. The name of their current place of stay is Vastu Apartment.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal

Another celebrity wedding that became the talk of the town was that of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Soon after their marriage on December 9, 2021, the adorable pair shifted to their new residence in Mumbai’s Juhu. The spectacular Rajmahal Building where the duo resides now boasts contemporary designs with a touch of opulence.

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja

Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor wed her businessman boyfriend Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018. The stylish couple became proud parents to their son Vayu in August 2022. The trio have also long shifted from their parents’ residences and have currently made a home in a posh neighbourhood in Mumbai’s Bandra. Apart from that, the lovebirds also own a luxurious and artistic property in London’s Notting Hill.

