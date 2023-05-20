Deepthi Sunaina Is A Sight To Behold In White Co-ord Set

Deepthi Sunaina, best known for the film Kirrak Party, loves to stay in touch with her admirers on social media. The former Bigg Boss Telugu contestant also runs her own YouTube channel. She often leaves us gushing by dropping stunning pictures of herself on Instagram. Not to forget her Q&A sessions are also much-awaited by her fans. Recently, Deepthi offered us some glimpses of her latest photoshoot on Instagram which grabbed the eyeballs of social media users in no time.

In this picture, Deepthi can be seen wearing a high-neck, full-sleeved white corset top, which she paired with a pencil skirt of the same hue. She kept her look minimalistic, sporting a simple hairdo, tied in a loosely-tucked bun. In terms of accessories, the 25-year-old donned a delicate silver, flower-shaped pendant. Check out the pictures here.

She posted this streak of pictures with the caption, “Every wait has a worth." Instagram users have shared mixed reactions to the photos in the comment section. While some of them appreciated Deepthi’s look, others claimed that traditional dresses look much better on her. One of the users wrote, “Amazing photoshoot… One of your best," whereas another quipped, “Really bad photography and Editing. All your prettiness, wasted."

Some users also delved deep into Deepthi’s love life commenting that her former partner Shanmukh Jaswanth is an unlucky fellow for leaving Deepthi. According to the reports, last year, Deepthi announced her break up with Shanmukh, who is a YouTuber by profession.

Earlier, Deepthi penned an emotional note on Instagram where she wrote how it was becoming difficult for her to carry forward their 5-year relationship. Despite wanting to make it work, it did not happen as she had planned.

On the work front, Deepthi was last seen in the music video Emone. At the beginning of her career, she impressed the audience with her Tik Tok and Dub Smash videos. Later on, she acted in short films. The actress is famous for her music covers. In the year 2018, Deepthi entered Bigg Boss Telugu, Season 2 which helped her to gain fame.