Delhi High Court Rejects Stay On Nyay: The Justice, Film Based On Sushant Singh Rajput's Life; Report

The Delhi High Court has once again refused to issue a stay order against streaming of film Nyay: The Justice, a project adapted from Sushant Singh Rajput’s life on an OTT platform. This time around, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father had filed a plea seeking interlocutory injunction in his case against the filmmakers. However, the court clarified that a possible ban cannot take place since it was released in 2021 and thousands of people might have already watched it.

Dismissing the plea in the court of law, Justice C Hari Shankar stated, “To fasten a legal right, on something as fleeting as a celebrity, appears to be an oxymoron. Law cannot allow itself to be a vehicle to promote celebrity culture. It does not appear permissible, in our constitutional scheme which guarantees equality to individuals and in which equality is a cherished preambular goal, to countenance an extra bundle of rights which would be available for enjoyment only to celebrities."

Advertisement

The court also emphasized that the right to publicity, privacy and personality vested in Sushant Singh Rajput cannot be exercised since the person has passed away, “The said rights, therefore, did not survive for espousal by the plaintiff," the court stated.