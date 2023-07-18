Descendants Of The Sun Fame Jin Goo's Name Crops Up In Rs 390 Crore Fraud Case, Agency Denies Involvement

Descendants of the Sun fame Jin Goo’s name recently cropped up in an alleged financial fraud scam of 14.2 billion won (roughly Rs 390 crore). On Tuesday, July 18, the actor’s management agency BARO Entertainment officially commented on the matter, denying Jin Goo’s connection with the said case. A suspicious anonymous party ‘A’ has been indicted for committing fraud while running a mom cafe, an online information-sharing community for mothers, reported Soompi. Later, it was revealed by the Korean media that ‘A’ has many celebrity connections, one of the alleged accused being Jin Goo but his management agency has officially denied all the claims.

While making their stance public, BARO Entertainment reportedly admitted the actor only had “overlapping acquaintances" with the alleged accused who was booked by the authorities. Jin Goo and the anonymous party have met only a couple of times. “We would like to clarify that there were no business connections at all, let alone any financial transactions," the company said.

When it comes to the crime committed by the involved person, Jin Goo learned about it through the press. The company emphasized the actor has not been contacted by officials or has become a part of the investigation. “Please refrain from extrapolative interpretations as well as speculative reports and comments unrelated to the truth," the agency concluded.