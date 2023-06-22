Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra Sports White Suit As She and Nick Dress Up Malti For Her First Ascot

While Priyanka looked pretty in a white suit and golden danglers, Nick also twinned with her donning a white shirt. While the Desi Girl held her baby daughter, Nick fixed her hat. Malti looked cute in a pristine white frock. Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, “First Fascinator, Ready for Ascot MM? (Heart eyes and smile emojis)."

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are dishing out major parenting goals. The proud parents were seen dressing up their baby girl Malti, for her first Ascot. It’s a British horse racing event held over five days at the Ascot racecourse each year in June. Priyanka shared a lovely photo of herself dressing up Malti with hubby Nick.

Earlier during an interview with ABC’s The View, Priyanka shared that after Malti’s birth, she re-prioritised her life. She said, “Definitely. I was really grateful that she happened to me at a time when I had the ability to put a pin in it. Not everyone has the ability to say, ‘Hey I won’t go to work’ or take a year off but I did. I took a year off and I’m someone who has done four movies a year because I’m greedy. I don’t want anyone else to do the job, just in case I don’t get it again. I still have that energy. But when she came there’s nothing else that matters. She is my honing signal. Wherever I go I have to come back home. She is with me everywhere. She is in New York right now which means my mother schlepped everywhere."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra recently starred in Love Again, alongside Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion. She was also seen in Citadel with Richard Madden. She is currently shooting for Head Of State with John Cena in London. Priyanka Chopra will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Alia Bhat and Katrina Kaif. The movie is touted to be a road-trip film similar to Akhtar’s hit film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara which also starred Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol.