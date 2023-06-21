Designer Stephy Zaviour Explains Why She Mocked Caste System In Madhura Manohara Moham

Costume designer turned filmmaker Stephy Zaviour is in news for her latest film Madhura Manohara Moham. She has made her directorial debut with the Malayalam movie, which was released in theatres on June 16. The movie has drawn attention of all due to its strong story line, which highlights the caste issues in society.

At a recent press conference in Kochi, Stephy explained the purpose behind making this film. She said that the caste system is still prevalent in society. However, her film does not revolve around politics based on caste issues. Stephy mentioned that she has tried to satirically portray the caste-based discriminations in a way that suits the storyline of her film.

The producers of Madhura Manohara Moham along with screenwriters Mahesh Gopal and Jai Vishnu were present at the press conference. Editor Malavika VN and the film’s cast, including Saiju Kurup, Rajisha Vijayan, and music director Jibin Gopal, were also in attendance.

Though it was her maiden project as director, Stephy didn’t find it very difficult to complete her first film. She recently shared her experience of being a first-time filmmaker with the news portal Onmanorama. She thanked the cast and crew of Madhura Manohara Moham for making her directorial journey easier.