Despite Adipurush’s Box Office Failure, Huge Offers For Theatrical Rights Of Prabhas’ Salaar

Prabhas is considered one of the biggest superstars in the country. From mesmerising the South Indian audience to being a pan-India star, the actor enjoys a massive fan following across the country. His role as Amarendra and Mahendra Bahubali in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise gave him a lot of recognition and love from the country. Recently, his much-anticipated pan-India film Adipurush was also released in theatres. Despite the buzz before the release, the film couldn’t perform well at the box office. The mythological drama based on the Ramayana received immense criticism throughout the country for its unauthentic and lousy writing.

Earlier, there were rumours that the failure of Adipurush would have an impact on Prabhas’ upcoming film, Salaar. However, now it has been reported that the buzz around Salaar is still quite strong, and Adipurush’s debacle has not affected the anticipation around it. According to reports, the film, directed by KGF’s Prashanth Neel, is getting some exciting offers for theatrical rights and is expected to do a pre-release business of more than Rs 500 crore. If the sources are believed, then Salaar will surpass the pre-release business of SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

Advertisement

Reports also suggest that Prashanth Neel’s directorial has already earned Rs 80 crore from its overseas theatrical rights. The film is also expected to do well in the Telugu-speaking states and the rest of India.