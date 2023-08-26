Dev Kohli, Baazigar and Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen Lyricist, Passes Away At 80

Indian poet and lyricist Dev Kohli passed away on August 26. He was 80. The funeral will take place today from 2 pm at his Mumbai home in Juhu. The last rites will be taking place at Oshiwara Crematorium, Jogeshwari West by 6 pm.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, his close friends of the industry including Anu Malik, Anand Raaj Anand, Uttam Singh, and others will be arriving to offer condolence and pay respect to him at his residence.