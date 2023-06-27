Devadarshni Chetan’s Daughter Niyathi Exudes Elegance in Latest Photoshoot

Devadarshini Chetan, a familiar face in Tamil movies, was recently in the headlines because of her daughter. Niyathi, the daughter of Devadarshini, posted some pictures on social media which garnered quite some attention. In the pics, Niyathi can be seen wearing a plain yellow saree with a nath and a simple mathapatti. She completed her look with a red bindi. For her hair, the actress kept her tresses open with minimal makeup. Niyathi looked elegant posing in the photograph. The actress mentioned the costume, concept, and photographer’s name in the caption.

The picture has so far received more than 5,000 likes. The comment section under the post is filled with appreciation. One user wrote, “Beautiful clicks", whereas the other one wrote, “Lovely so cute"

Looking at the pictures, it feels like it’s for some photoshoot. Devadarshni Chetan herself posted a series of photographs of her daughter 2 days back captioning it, “My daughter, My sunshine". The social media fans showered the post with lovely comments. Many users wrote, “Beautiful" while some wrote, “Keep growing", “May god bless her" and so on.

