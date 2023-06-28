Trends :Kusha Kapila DivorceDharmendraAsinLust Stories 2Kartik Aaryan
Devara Makers Clarify Sai Pallavi Will Not Be Part Of Jr NTR-starrer

Devara makers made use of a Brahmanandam gif and a simple "NO" response as a clarification.

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 18:01 IST

Hyderabad, India

Devara will feature Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.
Jr NTR’s Devara has already generated a lot of excitement with its star-studded cast, including Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj and Shine Tom Chacko. The anticipation grew even more when rumours circulated that actress Sai Pallavi would join the cast. However, the team behind the film has now clarified that this rumour is false, and Sai Pallavi will not be a part of Devara. It’s not uncommon for rumours to circulate in the film industry, and it’s essential to rely on official announcements from the film’s team to confirm the cast.

It’s interesting to see how the official Twitter handle of Devara used humour to shut down the rumours of Sai Pallavi being part of the film. The use of a Brahmanandam gif and a simple “NO" response adds a lighthearted touch to the clarification. The original tweet has now been deleted. Check the response from the makers here:

In the age of social media, news and rumours can spread quickly, and people often tend to believe information without proper confirmation. In this case, the news of Sai Pallavi joining the cast of Devara gained traction rapidly, leading to widespread reports and discussions on social media. However, the team behind Devara has now officially clarified the matter, putting an end to the rumours.

Indeed, the prospect of watching Jr NTR and Sai Pallavi in a film together would have been exciting for fans, considering their popularity and dancing skills. However, with Sai Pallavi not being part of Devara, the fans will have to wait longer to witness their pairing on screen.

On the other hand, Devara offers a never-before-seen pairing with Janhvi Kapoor, who is making her entry into the South Indian film industry. Janhvi’s inclusion in the film brings a fresh dynamic and adds to the anticipation surrounding Devara. Janhvi has expressed her interest in acting in a South Indian film for quite some time, and her wish has finally been fulfilled with Devara.

