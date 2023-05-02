Devi Sri Prasad Watches Ponniyin Selvan 2 With 'Legends' Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam

Kamal Haasan, a renowned star who has provided the narration for Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2, recently attended the screening of the film. It was singer Devi Sri Prasad who shared two pictures on his social media account featuring Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, and himself. The first image shows the three of them posing together, while the second one is a selfie taken by DSP with the Vikram actor while they were watching the film.

In his tweet, Devi Sri Prasad expressed his delight at the opportunity to watch the film alongside the legendary figures, Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam. He commended the outstanding musical score by AR Rahman and the splendid cinematography by Ravi Varman. Additionally, he conveyed his admiration for the efforts of all the actors and technicians who contributed to the movie. He wrote, “What a Pleasure it was to watch the legend Mani Ratnam sir’s masterpiece PS2 sitting along with the legend Kamal Haasan sir."

The Sunday screening of Ponniyin Selvan 2 was attended by numerous individuals from the movie's cast and crew. Prominent personalities such as Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Madhoo, Bobby Deol, Shriya Saran, Kartik Aaryan, and Prosenjit Chatterjee were also pictured at the venue.

Lyca Productions, too, shared photos of Kamal Haasan and DSP from the screening. The caption read: “From giving his voice to the #PS world introduction, to watching the movie with #ManiRatnam sir and Devi Sri Prasad, our Ulaganayagan has completed a full circle in the #PS Universe! Thank you Kamal Haasan sir for all the support from #PS1 to #PS2.”

In an earlier interview with ANI, Kamal Haasan discussed his bond with Mani Ratnam and lauded his movie. He conveyed his delight in Tamil cinema's exceptional abilities and technical proficiency, which are now evident on a global level through this film.

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2 premiered in theatres on April 28 and is the follow-up to his blockbuster film released in 2022. Kamal Haasan provided the narration for the film, while AR Rahman composed the music. The movie features a stellar cast that includes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Prakash Raj, among others.

