Devoleena Bhattacharjee Trolled For Her Latest Hairstyle, Have You Seen It Yet?

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is a well-known name in the Hindi television industry. She is best known for playing the role of Gopi Bahu in StarPlus’s long-running popular show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Devoleena has a massive fan following on social media. She keeps updating her fans about her personal and professional life. Recently, Devoleena took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself, which is currently garnering everyone’s attention. Devoleena is seen wearing a black dress with a plunging V neckline. She chose subtle makeup and styled her hair with a back brush, with finger waves in the forehead. She rounded off her look with golden statement earrings and a bracelet. Devoleena wrote, “Extra in extraordinary" in the caption.

Her fans showered compliments on her in the comment box, while some users trolled her for her hairstyle. One of the users commented, “Ye mathe par shaap kyu bana rakha hai (Why have you made a snake in your head?)" with a laughing emoji. Her fans supported her and commented, “Angel", “Beautiful", “Lovely" and also dropped fire and red heart emojis in the comments section.

Not only in western wear, but Devoleena also slays in Indian attire. A few days back she shared a stunning photo in her traditional avatar which garnered everyone’s attention. In the picture, Devoleena can be seen in a beautiful pink coloured silk saree with a sky blue border. She opted for glam makeup, wore a heavy choker necklace set and matching bangles and completed her look with a red bindi. Devoleena looked every bit breathtaking.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee made her acting debut in the year 2011 with NDTV Imagine’s popular show Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto in 2011. She came into the limelight after appearing in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Later, she worked in other shows like Laal Ishq and Lunch Stories. She has also been a part of three consecutive seasons of the popular reality show Bigg Boss.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee tied the knot recently with her gym trainer Shahnawaz Shaikh on December 14. Their court wedding took place in Lonavala.

