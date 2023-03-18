Making a film is a marathon, not a sprint. The more ambitious the film, the longer it takes to ensure that everything goes smoothly. From the cast, location to the budget, everything is subject to change by the time till it reaches its end. There are films that take years and years to wrap up. But, these days it’s possible to film a feature-length movie in less than a month, thanks to extensive rehearsals, a dynamic crew, or pure luck.

Today, we will tell you about some Bollywood films which were wrapped up in under 40 days only.

Advertisement

Dhamaka

Karthik Aryan’s film Dhamaka was shot during the Covid-19 period. It took only 10 days to complete its shooting. The film was directed by Ram Madhvani.

Haramkhor

Next up would be Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi’s Haramkhor. It was also completed in only 16 days. The love story of a teacher and student was much loved by the fans.

Tanu Weds Manu Returns

How can we forget Tanu Weds Manu Returns? It is a family drama, which was a super hit. Reports claim that its shooting was completed in just 30 days. This film of Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan was loved by the audience.

Jolly LLB 2

Jolly LLB 2, starring Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi, proved to be a super hit at the box office. It was also shot in a very short time. According to media reports, the shooting of this film took only one month to complete.

Housefull 3

Advertisement

We all know the number of films Akshay Kumar makes in a year. One of his films, Housefull 3 took only 38 days of shooting. The movie also earned a lot of praise from fans.

Gaslight

Last but not the least, the upcoming psychological thriller Gaslight, starring Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, Chitrangada Singh, Akshay Oberoi, and Rahul Dev, was shot in just 36 days. Pavan Kirpalani, known for films such as Phobia and Ragini MMS, has a penchant for the thriller genre. He shot Gaslight on a tight schedule and within a limited budget at Wankaner Palace in Gujarat.

Read all the Latest Movies News here